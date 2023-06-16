Spied on the Defense Forces in Donbass: Russian GRU informant detained

10:51 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service in the Donetsk region has detained another informer associated with the main department of the Russian Federation General Staff, known as the GRU.





He collected intelligence for the occupiers about the locations and routes of movement of the Defense Forces in the areas of Slavyansk, Liman and Nikolaevka. He paid special attention to the routes of movement of Ukrainian military columns that crossed the city of Seversky Donets in the direction of Bakhmut.



The attacker also gave the aggressor the coordinates of local factories and railway infrastructure.. The invaders needed intelligence information to prepare air strikes on Ukrainian targets, including using drones.



According to the materials of the investigation, the resident of the liberated Liman, who was remotely recruited by Russian military intelligence, turned out to be an enemy henchman.



To transmit intelligence, he was "in touch" with the intelligence officer of the assault battalion of the GRU special forces and the gunner of the tank company of the enemy tactical group "Dome".



It was established that communication was maintained due to the forbidden social network Odnoklassniki.



Investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee about suspicion for the crime committed.

The suspect is in custody. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.



Comprehensive measures were carried out by employees of the SBU in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.