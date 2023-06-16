Spied on the northern border of Ukraine: an agent of the Belarusian KGB was detained

11:48 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) successfully detained one of the agents of the State Security Committee of Belarus (KGB), who was engaged in espionage on the northern border of Ukraine.

The informer turned out to be a citizen of Belarus, who has a permanent residence permit in our state and has been living in the Rivne region for a long time. At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he was recruited by the Belarusian KGB and carried out intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine.



The task of the agent was to collect data on the defense of the northern borders of our state and the routes of movement of military equipment. SBU officers detained an enemy henchman at his place of residence during another attempt to transfer intelligence.



It has been established that he came to the attention of the Belarusian KGB as a former commander of the air assault troops of the Soviet Union. Then he actively participated in the fighting in Afghanistan. To carry out reconnaissance missions in the Rivne region, he bypassed the border area and observed the movement of the Defense Forces.



Based on the collected evidence, the detainee was informed of suspicion. He is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.



