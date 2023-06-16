Spied on the positions of the Defense Forces: the SBU detained a Russian agent in Zaporozhye

11:12 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed another Russian agent. The perpetrator turned out to be a former Zaporozhye tax police official, who was fired in 2011 for corruption.

In early March of this year, he was remotely recruited by a career FSB officer to collect intelligence about the locations of the Defense Forces in the region. Most of all, the enemy was interested in the coordinates of the combat positions of the Marine Corps units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Melitopol direction.



In addition, the aggressor wanted to receive from his agent the exact geolocation of railway bridges and energy facilities in the region.



To collect information, the attacker drove around the area under the guise of a taxi driver and filmed using a hidden recorder and a mobile phone.



For each completed task, he was “guaranteed” a monetary reward in the amount of 2 to 5 thousand dollars.. UAH For conspiracy, the defendant offered to transfer money to his son's bank card.



Also, the Russian special service promised the traitor a leading "position" in the occupation administration in the event of the capture of the regional center.



Employees of the SBU detained the attacker during the execution of a hostile task.



According to the investigation, he came to the attention of the FSB due to anti-Ukrainian activity in the banned social networks Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki. Subsequent communication with the aggressor took place in instant messengers.



During a search at the place of residence of the detainee, a mobile phone was found, which he used to correspond with the Russian special service.



On the basis of the collected evidence, the SBU investigators informed him of the suspicion. 2 tbsp. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law). He is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.