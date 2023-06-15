Spied on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the SBU detained a Russian agent in Chernivtsi

10:36 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

During a multi-stage special operation by the SBU in Chernivtsi, a Russian spy was detained who was monitoring the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service and border guards.



First of all, the enemy was interested in the locations of the SBU and State Border Service units, as well as the exact coordinates of key bridges and electrical substations in the Kharkiv region and Bukovina.



SBU officers detained a Russian agent in Chernivtsi during a covert photographic recording of a military facility. According to the investigation, the aggressor's henchman turned out to be a local resident who moved to Kharkiv in 2021 and worked as an Internet setup technician.



After the full-scale invasion began, he began actively spreading pro-Kremlin narratives on his page on the banned Odnoklassniki social network.



Thus, in February of this year, the man came to the attention of Russian military intelligence.. Then he was remotely approached by a staff member of the GRU, who offered tacit cooperation in favor of the aggressor country.



While in Kharkov, the enemy agent followed the instructions of his Russian "curator" to collect data on the location of roadblocks and fortifications in the city. In addition, he transmitted to the occupiers the geolocation of local energy facilities.



Soon the person involved received a new task - to return to Chernivtsi under the guise of visiting relatives. Although in fact the purpose of the trip was to spy on the regional department of the SBU, the border detachment and the local military registration and enlistment office. Also in the center of attention of the attacker were the transport bridges of the region - their coordinates and the security system.



On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the Russian agent about the suspicion of. 2 tbsp. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law).