Spy in the Armed Forces of Ukraine detained, plan of betrayal revealed - SBU

17:17 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Special services detained a spy in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a plan of betrayal was revealed. This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



According to the information, the traitor is a resident of Energodar. He was recruited by Russian military intelligence even before the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and served in the military garrison in the Dnipropetrovsk region. His task was to collect information about the plans of the Ukrainian troops and transfer it to the invaders.



The agent also tried to establish communication channels in the Ukrainian military units, but his activities were exposed and he was detained while performing an enemy mission.



According to the investigation, the spy kept in touch with Russian intelligence through his mother, who was in the occupied Energodar. Communication was carried out through the Telegram messenger.



The detainee was declared suspected of treason and was taken into custody. He faces a life sentence.