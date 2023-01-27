Six people became victims of Russian aggression in the Donetsk region

10:57 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

During the day, as a result of Russia's armed aggression, 6 people were killed and 9 more were injured in the Donetsk region.



This was announced by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko in Telegram.

"On January 26, the Russians killed 6 residents of the Donetsk region: 2 in Ocheretino, 2 in Bogoyavlenka, 1 in Avdeevka and 1 in Paraskovievka," Kirilenko wrote.

Another 9 people in the region, according to the head of the OVA, were injured.



As of the morning of January 27, the invaders killed at least 1,326 and wounded at least 2,905 civilians in the Donetsk region.



Kirilenko stressed that these figures are not final, since it is not yet possible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.



