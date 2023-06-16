Blackmail and threats: Russian passportization in Melitopol

12:11 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In Melitopol, residents are being blackmailed and threatened by Russian invaders who demand Russian passports. Information about this was revealed by the head of the city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

"The Russian occupiers give the locals an unpleasant choice: either get a Russian passport or suffer. After the failure of attempts at deportation and evacuation, they began a new wave of passportization. How does this happen? They increase pressure on our citizens who have remained in the temporarily occupied territory," he said.

According to Fedorov, the Russian invaders are forcing all residents to enter into new contracts for electricity supply with one condition: they can only be signed if they have a Russian passport.



In addition, starting June 1, the Russians will prohibit the issuance of free medicines to those who have not received a Russian passport..



The head of the city noted that the invaders are trying to introduce health insurance so that residents can receive medical services for free in Melitopol hospitals.



However, health insurance will be available only with a Russian passport.



The invaders understand that Ukrainians do not want to become citizens of the Russian Federation, so they use all possible methods to force them to take this step, he added.