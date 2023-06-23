A series of rocket attacks in the vicinity of Zaporozhye: no casualties

10:02 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 23, the Russian military carried out a series of rocket attacks on the outskirts of Zaporozhye. Fortunately, there were no casualties.



This was announced by the head of the Zaporozhye Regional Military Administration (OVA) Yuriy Malashko.



The missiles hit in an open area, which helped to avoid significant damage and loss of life.



Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out 98 attacks, affecting 24 settlements in the region. Air attacks were carried out on Orekhov and Levadny, as well as Stepnogorsk twice, using unmanned aerial vehicles.. In addition, 5 rocket attacks from a multiple launch rocket system were carried out on Krasnoye, Gulyaipol, Temirovka, as well as 88 artillery attacks on Chervonodneprovka, Gulyaipol, Novodarovka, Belogorye, Pyatikhatok and other front-line villages.



At the moment, destruction or damage to 27 civilian facilities has been recorded, including residential buildings, outbuildings and other property of local residents.



Unfortunately, there are two dead: a 55-year-old man from Malaya Tokmachka and a 70-year-old resident of Gulyai-Polye.