A series of loud explosions on the night of May 26 shocked Russian Krasnodar

08:13 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of May 26, a series of loud explosions were heard over the city of Krasnodar in Russia, causing concern among local residents.



A message about this was published in the Russian edition of Telegram.



According to residents, at least two large explosions were heard in the city center at about 4 a.m..



Preliminary data, according to the resource "Baza", indicate that the air defense systems were activated in response to the "attack" of unmanned aerial vehicles.



According to eyewitnesses, before the explosions they heard a sound reminiscent of the noise of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The operational headquarters officially confirmed the information, adding that no one was injured.