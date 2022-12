08:06 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Anatoly Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporozhye City Council, it became known that on the night of December 29, the Russian army shelled two villages near Zaporozhye.

"Two villages near Zaporozhye were subjected to enemy shelling. Full information about the damage and casualties is being specified."



In the Zaporozhye region at 00:59 an air raid alert was announced. It continued until 01:41.



In addition to the Zaporozhye region, an air alert was announced in the Kirovograd, Cherkasy, Vinnitsa, Nikolaev and Zhytomyr regions.