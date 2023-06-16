12:28 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The former old age of the Boyevsky village council of the Mariupol district of the Donetsk region was informed in absentia about the suspicion of treason and collaboration activities: she handed over patriots of Ukraine to the invaders and headed the Russian-controlled authority.



This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.



According to the investigation, in March 2022, during the occupation, the suspect went over to the side of the enemy and actively cooperated with Russian armed formations and representatives of the DPR terrorist group.



The woman collected and handed over to the aggressor information about the villagers who participated in the ATO and JFO, former law enforcement officers and citizens with an active pro-Ukrainian position. On her tip, the invaders arrested three residents of the village and took them away in an unknown direction.



In August, the suspect began working in an illegal government agency and became the head of the "Boevskaya rural administration of the Volodarsky district" of the "DPR".



Now she continues to carry out subversive activities against Ukraine, agitating the local population to assist the occupation authorities.