15:33 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The court sentenced a man from Kramatorsk to 10 years in prison, who was found guilty of unauthorized dissemination of information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



This was reported to the SBU.





Investigators say that after the start of a full-scale invasion, a convict on the banned Russian social network Odnoklassniki wrote off

Igor Girkin (Strelkov), for the surrender of which Ukrainian intelligence officers guarantee a payment of 100 thousand dollars.

Within a month, the convict sent 14 letters to his email address with the coordinates of the location of checkpoints and locations of military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the territory of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk. The man was arrested in April.



In court, the man pleaded not guilty.