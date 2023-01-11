Considers the war "God's will": the SBU exposed the servant of the UOC-MP

15:19 11 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Zhytomyr, law enforcement officers exposed an acolyte of the Spaso-Pokrovsky convent of the local diocese of the UOC-MP, who, after the start of a full-scale invasion, publicly supported the Russian occupiers and justified their war crimes.



This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



So, to support the invaders, the servant joined the pro-Kremlin telegram channel "Russian Spring". There he called on the invaders

destroy the Ukrainians and capture Kyiv.

In addition, the man actively posted approving comments on hostile missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.. He especially "noted" air attacks on energy facilities and social institutions, in particular, schools and hospitals.



In his messages, the suspect popularized the Russians and engaged in discrediting units of the Defense Forces, and also agitated citizens not to join the ranks of Ukrainian defenders.



At the initiative of the SBU, the discovered correspondence was transferred for a comprehensive forensic psychological and linguistic examination. According to the conclusions of experts, the documented publications threaten the state security of Ukraine.



On the basis of the collected evidence, law enforcement officers informed the defendant about the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).



Investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the offense.