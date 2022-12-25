They sold drugs in bulk: law enforcement officers exposed a criminal gang

12:33 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Six members of the criminal group have established a network for the distribution of drugs and psychotropic substances by wholesale and retail parties in Kyiv.

Illegal activities were organized by six natives of the city of Ugledar, Donetsk region. The attackers sold the "goods" through post offices, as well as in a contactless way through the so-called bookmarks, having previously received an order on the website.

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers documented 11 episodes of sale of psychotropic substances by the above persons, including

especially dangerous, and narcotic drugs on an especially large scale.

During a series of simultaneous authorized searches at the addresses of the defendants, law enforcement officers seized 1.6 kg of packaged psychotropic substance "PVP", 2 kg of cannabis, 1 kg of amphetamine, 50 packages for "bookmarks" with cannabis, amphetamine, "PVP" and "MDMA" , packaging materials, electronic scales, as well as mobile phones, through which people communicated with each other and with customers, and two cars.

The value of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is more than 1 million. UAH

Currently, all the suspects have been chosen uncontested measures of restraint in the form of detention. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a period of 9 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

A channel for the supply of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is being established, as well as persons who may be involved in their illegal circulation and sale.