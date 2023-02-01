Sold personal data of citizens: law enforcement officers exposed a Kiev resident

12:16 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Obolon district prosecutor's office of the city of Kyiv notified a resident of the capital of suspicion on the facts of unauthorized sale and dissemination of information.



According to the investigation, in 2022, the man gained access to information from the databases of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the State Tax Service, the Bureau of Technical Inventory, the State Geocadastre, and banking structures on hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens.



Later, together with accomplices, he created an electronic information system on the Internet.. In order to enrich themselves, they set up the sale of personal data of citizens for 2,000 euros per month.

The suspect personally met with interested parties and, after receiving the funds, provided them with a link to the site with a username and password to enter.



Thanks to the coordinated actions of law enforcement officers, it was possible to establish a resident of Kiev.



During searches at his place of residence, more than 340,000. euro, system blocks, hard drives, flash drives, telephones, certificates, seals, passports of citizens of the Russian Federation, etc.



A measure of restraint was chosen for the suspect - detention with the alternative of making a bail in the amount of UAH 2 million.



The exposure of criminal activity was carried out by prosecutors together with employees of the SBU GKIB and employees of the Obolon UE of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.