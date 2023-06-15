SBU documents crimes and detains Russian agent in Donetsk region

11:59 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a Russian spy transmitting intelligence data on the movement of the Ukrainian military in the Donetsk region.



The agent turned out to be a resident of Toretsk, who was part of the inner circle of one of the leaders of the so-called "Ministry of State Security" of the pseudo-republic of the "DNR".



Three of his accomplices were previously detained in December 2022. The attacker photographed the positions of the Ukrainian forces and transmitted the collected data to his "curator" via an encrypted communication channel.



He planned to transfer information to carry out artillery shelling of Ukrainian units. The SBU promptly revealed his activities, documented the crimes and detained the agent, who was hiding in a cache on his own territory..



During the search, a cell phone with secret messages was found. The agent was charged with treason, and the court ordered his detention.



Investigations and activities are ongoing to clarify all the circumstances of this crime and bring all those responsible to justice.