SBU: a collaborator who de-energized a part of Donetsk region was detained

15:03 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine arrested the "energy" of the Russians, who de-energized part of the Donetsk region and sent electricity to the bases of the Russian Federation.



This was reported by the press center of the SBU on Friday, December 9.

"The enemy's henchman turned out to be a former employee of local power grids, who, after the temporary occupation of part of the region, supported the invaders," the report says..

A man for supporting the military aggression of the Russian Federation was appointed head of the RES of the Krasnolimansky district, which was subordinate to the so-called "Ministry of Coal and Energy of the terrorist organization" DPR ".

"While in his 'position', the attacker 'disconnected' the district center from the power supply and redirected it to the needs of the occupation groups of the Russian Federation," the SBU said.

The attacker also established cooperation with representatives of the "regional energy supply company" of the temporarily occupied Gorlovka in order to recruit "staff".

"Having de-energized the city, the rashists ensured the power supply of their occupying bodies, military bases and warehouses with weapons and ammunition," the SBU added.



After the release of Liman, the attacker tried to escape from the city, but the SBU officers promptly exposed and detained him, after which he was informed of the suspicion. 4 tbsp. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - collaborationist activity.



Now the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention is being resolved.