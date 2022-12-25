SBU: a collaborator who de-energized a part of Donetsk region was detained

Specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine arrested the "energy" of the Russians, who de-energized part of the Donetsk region and sent electricity to the bases of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the press center of the SBU on Friday, December 9.
A man for supporting the military aggression of the Russian Federation was appointed head of the RES of the Krasnolimansky district, which was subordinate to the so-called "Ministry of Coal and Energy of the terrorist organization" DPR ".
The attacker also established cooperation with representatives of the "regional energy supply company" of the temporarily occupied Gorlovka in order to recruit "staff".
After the release of Liman, the attacker tried to escape from the city, but the SBU officers promptly exposed and detained him, after which he was informed of the suspicion. 4 tbsp. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - collaborationist activity.
Now the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention is being resolved.
