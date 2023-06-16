SBU detained a resident of the Lugansk region, who helped rashists

In the Luhansk region, one local resident provided assistance to the occupiers from Russia, specifically engaged in the repair and restoration of their military equipment.
However, over time, he decided to leave his native village and move to Boryspil.. This intruder was discovered and detained by law enforcement agencies.
This was reported by the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on its page on the social network Facebook, on Friday, June 2.
The service found that the collaborator was transporting Russian soldiers and ammunition. The attacker also organized a place in his yard for the repair of Russian military equipment, including armored personnel carriers damaged by Ukrainian defenders.
When the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine approached the outskirts of his village in the spring of 2023, this collaborator decided to leave the Lugansk region and moved to the Kyiv region.
He tried to "legalise", posing as a migrant from the east of Ukraine, and even began to apply for social assistance.
