19:38 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Luhansk region, one local resident provided assistance to the occupiers from Russia, specifically engaged in the repair and restoration of their military equipment.



However, over time, he decided to leave his native village and move to Boryspil.. This intruder was discovered and detained by law enforcement agencies.



This was reported by the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on its page on the social network Facebook, on Friday, June 2.

"An employee of an agricultural company from one of the villages of the Svatovsky district of the Lugansk region, during the occupation of the settlement, immediately supported the invaders and offered them his assistance in military operations against Ukraine," the SBU notes.



The service found that the collaborator was transporting Russian soldiers and ammunition. The attacker also organized a place in his yard for the repair of Russian military equipment, including armored personnel carriers damaged by Ukrainian defenders.

"The occupiers allowed their accomplice to move freely around the area and rob the houses of people who were evacuated to the territory controlled by Ukraine," the report says.

When the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine approached the outskirts of his village in the spring of 2023, this collaborator decided to leave the Lugansk region and moved to the Kyiv region.



He tried to "legalise", posing as a migrant from the east of Ukraine, and even began to apply for social assistance.