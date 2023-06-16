SBU detained a member of the GRU spy network who was spying in Kharkiv

10:19 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Having carried out several stages of a special operation, the counterintelligence of the SBU successfully neutralized the GRU agent network operating in the Kharkiv region.

As a result of operational actions, one of the most carefully concealed members of the enemy group was detained. The detainee was a 52-year-old resident of Kharkov, who was recruited by the Russian GRU at the beginning of a full-scale invasion. His mission was to collect intelligence information about the military defense of Kharkov and the bordering territories of the region.



The remaining three agents from this group were exposed by the SBU in August 2022 and in February of this year.. Among them was a "liaison officer" of the military

Russian intelligence.

On the instructions of the aggressor, the detainee was spying on the places of temporary deployment of Ukrainian defenders involved in the defense of the eastern borders of Ukraine. First of all, he was interested in the number of personnel, the available weapons and the exact coordinates of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Border Service.



He also recorded the directions of movement of Ukrainian military equipment and the location of fortified areas and fortifications in the region. To do this, he traveled around the area and secretly photographed Ukrainian objects with reference to the area.. The received information was transmitted via a messenger to a representative of the Russian military intelligence, who was on the territory of Russia.



To hide the "traces" of correspondence with the aggressor, the traitor immediately deleted all messages sent to the GRU. However, counterintelligence officers of the Security Service still exposed and documented the subversive activities of the Russian agent.



Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators informed the attacker about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art.. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law). He is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.



