15:47 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Donetsk region, law enforcement officers exposed possible Russian agents who aimed missiles at schools, maternity hospitals and hostels.



This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



Counterintelligence officers discovered an extensive intelligence network of the Russian special services, whose members collected data on the location and movement

Ukrainian military in Bakhmut and Toretsk.

The suspects also handed over to the Russians the locations of electrical substations and social facilities, including schools, maternity hospitals and

student hostels. The military of the Russian Federation planned to use this data for missile strikes.

The SBU acted proactively, exposed, documented the criminal activity and detained the members of the Russian intelligence group. The detainees are local residents who were recruited by the so-called "MGB DPR" after the outbreak of a full-scale war. They received Russian passports and planned to escape to Russia.



To collect information, the detainees personally walked around the territory of settlements and made notes on electronic maps.. Then the data was transferred to the "connector", who is located in the temporarily occupied Horlivka.



During searches at the locations of the suspects, law enforcement officers found computer equipment and mobile phones, as well as Russian passports. Three detainees were declared suspected of high treason (part 2 of Art.. READ 111).