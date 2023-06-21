SBU detains "sleeping" FSB agent who planned Russian attacks on electrical substations

11:48 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) successfully detained a sleeping agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation, who was preparing to carry out new attacks by the Russian aggressor on electrical substations in five regions of Ukraine.



On the instructions of the aggressor, this agent collected information about the location of key electrical substations in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk and Lugansk regions. He also provided the invaders with information about the approximate voltage of power facilities and the degree of their damage after enemy shelling.



The purpose of the intelligence collected by this Russian agent was to prepare for new and repeated air strikes on electrical substations in order to completely black out five regions of Ukraine. The attacker was detained in Kharkiv during the execution of an FSB intelligence mission by military counterintelligence officers of the SBU.



According to the investigation, it turned out that this employee of the regional division of the Ukrenergo company headed a group engaged in the optimization and calculation of electrical energy losses.



It became known that the Russian special service recruited him long before the start of a full-scale invasion and transferred him to the "sleeper agent" mode.



After February 24, 2022, the FSB "activated" this agent and instructed him to conduct intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine. For communication with the occupiers, pre-prepared closed electronic communication channels were used. The traitor transmitted the received information to the invaders through a messenger who was in the temporarily occupied Horlivka.



During a search at the place of residence of the detainee, a mobile phone, a laptop and a tablet with evidence of his criminal activity were found.



Investigators of the Security Service acquainted him with the charges under Article 28 Part 2 and Article 111 Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).



He is currently in custody. Investigation continues to clarify all the circumstances of the crime. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment. The special operation was carried out jointly with the SBU investigators in the Kharkiv region under the procedural leadership of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.