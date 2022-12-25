SBU detained pseudo-minister of education in Melitopol

15:45 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

SBU investigators closed the investigation against the pseudo-head of the Ministry of Education of the Zaporozhye region. The indictment has been sent to court. This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



While in office, the woman was engaged in reformatting the educational system of the region to the needs of the aggressor country.



It was established that the attacker signed the orders by which she transferred the buildings of Ukrainian educational institutions to the balance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. These include public schools and colleges.



In the future, the enemy used them to base personnel, military equipment, weapons and occupying groups.



It is documented that it was she who handed over the educational building and the hostel of one of the colleges in Melitopol to the divisions of the Russian Guard.



Also, the collaborator "transferred" to the invaders all the cars and computer equipment of the city department of education.



In addition, a hostile henchman organized a large-scale campaign for the "accession" of the region to Russia.. During public events, she personally called on people to take part in a pseudo-referendum and vote in favor of the Kremlin.



During the fake plebiscite, she tried to forcibly involve local teachers in the illegal activities of "election commissions". In case of disagreement, she threatened with "visits" to the dungeons of the invaders.



According to the investigation, the collaborator is the former director of one of the educational institutions in Melitopol, who, after the capture of the city, joined the ranks of the local "military-civilian administration of the Russian Federation". There she was appointed to lead the so-called "department of education", and subsequently headed the "ministry".



On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed her of a suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration activity, voluntary occupation by a citizen of Ukraine of a position related to the performance of organizational and administrative or administrative and economic functions in illegal authorities established in the temporarily occupied territory, including in the occupation administration of the aggressor state) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



Currently, the attacker is in the temporarily occupied territory of southern Ukraine. However, SBU officers have identified her place of residence and are taking comprehensive measures to bring her to justice for crimes against Ukraine.