SBU detains spotter of Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk

14:58 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

SBU counterintelligence specialists were on a "hot trail" and were able to detain an agent of the Russian special services who was correcting a missile attack on a cafe located in the center of Kramatorsk on June 27.



This was announced by the Chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Malyuk.

"Agent from Russia will be held accountable before a Ukrainian court. This detention is also a signal to all other spotters and traitors who serve the enemy. Remember: punishment is inevitable! Similarly, the organizers of war crimes, representatives of the Putin regime, will definitely answer before an international tribunal. We are constantly working on legal aspects and collecting evidence for international courts. Together with our colleagues from the Defense Forces, SBU officers make every day maximum efforts to take revenge on the enemy for all the suffering that Russia has caused our land.. We will continue to fight until the final victory!" - said Vasily Malyuk, Chairman of the SBU.

The investigation found that the detained spotter is a "reactivated" agent of the main department of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces (known as the GRU). During his mission on June 27, he was instructed to check whether the specified cafe is open and record the presence of visitors.



To carry out this enemy mission, a GRU agent made a hidden video recording of the establishment and cars parked nearby.. He then passed the resulting file to Russian military intelligence.



Having received this information, the Russian invaders carried out a missile attack on a cafe where civilians were present.



According to the investigation, the enemy agent turned out to be a resident of Kramatorsk, an employee of a local gas transportation company.



Previously, this man was recruited by the Russian GRU remotely, and during a full-scale invasion, he was "activated" and instructed to collect intelligence data on the bases and movements of the Defense Forces in Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.



He also had to transmit information about the location of important local infrastructure and places where there are concentrations of civilians.



At the moment, all necessary measures are being taken to clarify all the circumstances of the crime and bring the defendant and other involved persons to justice.