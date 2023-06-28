SBU detains spotter of Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk

SBU counterintelligence specialists were on a "hot trail" and were able to detain an agent of the Russian special services who was correcting a missile attack on a cafe located in the center of Kramatorsk on June 27.
This was announced by the Chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Malyuk.
This was announced by the Chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Malyuk.
The investigation found that the detained spotter is a "reactivated" agent of the main department of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces (known as the GRU). During his mission on June 27, he was instructed to check whether the specified cafe is open and record the presence of visitors.
To carry out this enemy mission, a GRU agent made a hidden video recording of the establishment and cars parked nearby.. He then passed the resulting file to Russian military intelligence.
Having received this information, the Russian invaders carried out a missile attack on a cafe where civilians were present.
According to the investigation, the enemy agent turned out to be a resident of Kramatorsk, an employee of a local gas transportation company.
Previously, this man was recruited by the Russian GRU remotely, and during a full-scale invasion, he was "activated" and instructed to collect intelligence data on the bases and movements of the Defense Forces in Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.
He also had to transmit information about the location of important local infrastructure and places where there are concentrations of civilians.
At the moment, all necessary measures are being taken to clarify all the circumstances of the crime and bring the defendant and other involved persons to justice.
To carry out this enemy mission, a GRU agent made a hidden video recording of the establishment and cars parked nearby.. He then passed the resulting file to Russian military intelligence.
Having received this information, the Russian invaders carried out a missile attack on a cafe where civilians were present.
According to the investigation, the enemy agent turned out to be a resident of Kramatorsk, an employee of a local gas transportation company.
Previously, this man was recruited by the Russian GRU remotely, and during a full-scale invasion, he was "activated" and instructed to collect intelligence data on the bases and movements of the Defense Forces in Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.
He also had to transmit information about the location of important local infrastructure and places where there are concentrations of civilians.
At the moment, all necessary measures are being taken to clarify all the circumstances of the crime and bring the defendant and other involved persons to justice.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments