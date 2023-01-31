SBU Detains Opposition Platform for Life MP Who Worked for Russian Intelligence in Eastern Regions of Ukraine

10:01 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Employees of the SBU detained a Russian agent who recorded the consequences of "arrivals" and sent "reports" to the occupiers, the attacker turned out to be a deputy of the Seversk city council from the OPLZH party banned in Ukraine.

Since October 2022, he has been collecting intelligence on the deployment of units of the Defense Forces in the territory of the Bakhmut region.



He also transmitted the coordinates of local critical infrastructure facilities, including power generating enterprises. According to these data, the invaders carried out targeted missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.



The Russian agent recorded the consequences of "arrivals" and sent "reports". The attacker "burned out" on another attempt to transfer classified information to the aggressor.



According to the investigation, the deputy was recruited by a representative of the Russian military intelligence.



Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators informed the defendant of the suspicion. The court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention.