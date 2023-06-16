SBU detained an agent who collected intelligence data on military facilities

11:40 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the arrest of an agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU), who collected intelligence data on military installations and air defense systems in Ukraine.



A resident of the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, who supported the invaders, was offered cooperation with Russian intelligence through a messenger.



At the direction of the GRU, the agent moved to the Cherkasy region, where he collected information about the locations of military forces and critical infrastructure.



He transmitted the received data to the invaders using electronic geolocation and photographs.



The delay occurred during the photographic recording of the Ukrainian object and the transfer of the report to Russian intelligence.



Agent faces treason charges and faces life in prison. The investigation is ongoing.