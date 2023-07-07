SBU detained a Russian agent who entered a defense plant in the Kirovograd region

11:05 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The counterintelligence of the Security Service conducted a multi-stage special operation in the Kirovograd region, during which an FSB agent was detained, who was ordered to infiltrate a local defense enterprise and collect secret information about the repair of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The agent managed to get the position of supply manager a few weeks ago, after which he immediately began collecting intelligence data in favor of Russia. However, the SBU carefully documented his every move.



First of all, the agent tried to determine the exact number and types of foreign weapons that were serviced on the basis of the Ukrainian defense company.



Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service detained the defendant while trying to covertly photograph secret documents.



The investigation found that a local resident became an accomplice of the enemy FSB long before the start of a full-scale invasion of Russia. He got on the radar of the Russian special services during his long stay in the territory of the Russian Federation, where he worked at various enterprises.



It was later put on standby and sent to Ukraine, where it was activated after the start of a full-scale invasion.



The agent was instructed to transmit secret data through one of the messengers.



In case of successful completion of enemy tasks, the Russian special service promised to help him leave for Russia and obtain citizenship of the aggressor country.



On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the accused of suspicion of high treason in accordance with Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).



A measure of restraint was chosen for the traitor in the form of detention without the possibility of bail. The investigation continues to establish all the circumstances of the crime. On the merits of the crime, he faces a life sentence.