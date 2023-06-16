SBU detains FSB agent spying on Ukrainian Armed Forces

15:50 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) successfully detained an agent of the Federal Security Service (FSB) who was spying on the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for a counteroffensive.



Information about this came from the press service of the SBU.



According to the report, at the direction of the FSB, the agent of the Federal Service collected intelligence data on the location of Ukrainian military forces in the areas of Dnipro, Kamenskoye and Novomoskovsk. Its main task was to obtain information about military training grounds and training centers where units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being trained..



The main goal was to establish the approximate strength of the personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian troops preparing for a possible transfer to the front line.. For each completed task, the agent received a monetary reward from his head in the FSB, which was transferred to his bank card.



It is reported that the discovered enemy agent is a 42-year-old local resident who was recruited by the Russian special services two months ago and acted under the code name "Geralt".

"He came to the attention of the aggressor because of his repeated anti-Ukrainian comments in one of the pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.. To fulfill the tasks of the FSB, the traitor independently carried out trips to the area and secretly monitored the places of deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In order to maintain secrecy, the Russian agent created several anonymous Telegram accounts, through which he transmitted intelligence information to his foreign contacts," the SBU said.

The arrested agent is in custody. He faces a life sentence for high treason committed under martial law.