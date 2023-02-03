SBU handed suspicion to the chief accountant of Ukrtatnafta

12:21 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

In the case of the possible misappropriation of 40 billion UAH by the ex-management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, the chief accountant of Ukrtatnafta received suspicion.



This was reported by the press service of the Bureau of Economic Security, the Security Service of Ukraine.



As noted in the BEB, the figurant was hiding in the Uzhgorod region in Transcarpathia, where she was found by the SBU.



The investigation believes that Ukrtatnafta produced and sold fuel through a network of filling stations without paying excise taxes, although such a tax was included in the price for consumers.. The excise debt for this episode is UAH 605 million.

"According to the investigation, such criminal activity was carried out in the interests of the actual owners and beneficiaries of the companies," BEB noted.



We are talking about a case that is being investigated by BEB and the SBU on the misappropriation of UAH 40 billion by the ex-management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, which became the property of the state in November last year.. Previously, a message of suspicion was received by the acting. First Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Ukrtatnafta" company.



The owners of Ukrtatnafta are Igor Kolomoisky and Gennady Bogolyubov, who own about 60%. The remaining shares of the company are owned by NJSC Naftogaz. Ukrtatnafta's key asset is the Kremenchug oil refinery, which was disabled by Russian rocket attacks in May.



As part of criminal proceedings, 10 episodes are documented on the withdrawal of large consignments of oil products to affiliated companies, tax evasion, the creation of bad debts of plants, which led to the depreciation and decrease in the value of their assets.



Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the grounds of Part 3 of Art. 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (deliberate evasion of paying VAT, duties, which led to non-receipt of funds in especially large amounts to the budget) is carried out by BEB detectives under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General.