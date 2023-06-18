SBU reported suspicion to Prigozhin’s associate for launching RosTV in Kherson region

11:23 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service has collected convincing evidence against the organizers of the pro-Russian television and radio company "Tavria", which currently operates in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.



Studies have shown that the well-known political strategist Alexander Malkevich, associated with the Kremlin structures, took part in the launch of this hostile "media project". Since 2018, he has been part of the inner circle of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian private military company Wagner.



Under his leadership, Malkevich created various media projects around the world to distribute pro-Kremlin content.



After the start of a full-scale invasion, he launched the so-called "TRK Tavria" in occupied Kherson, using the premises of the Public Television. The local Gauleiter Saldo and his subordinate, collaborator Brykov, gave full support to Malkevich.



"Tavria" was used as a tool of the Kremlin to spread fake news about the situation at the front, the situation in Ukraine, as well as to support a pseudo-referendum on the "joining" of the Kherson region to the Russian Federation.



Ismail Abdulaev, a propagandist for the DPR terrorist organization and former head of the pro-Kremlin Oplot TV channel in temporarily occupied Donetsk, became the head of Tavria. The team included several of his supporters.



During the liberation of Kherson, the employees of the "media center", who took away the equipment, fled together with the invaders to the left bank of the Dnieper.



Based on the collected evidence, investigators from the Security Service informed Malkevich, Abdulaev and six other of his subordinates of suspicion of facilitating collaboration activities, in accordance with Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



Currently, the defendants are hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied southern part of Ukraine. Comprehensive measures are being taken to bring them to justice for crimes committed against the state. Attackers face up to 12 years in prison.



The investigation was conducted under the supervision of the Attorney General's Office.