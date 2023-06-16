SBU reported suspicion to the ideologue of rashism Alexander Dugin

12:07 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service has gathered compelling evidence implicating Alexander Dugin, head of the pro-Kremlin international organization Eurasian Movement, in a number of crimes.



Dugin is one of the key ideologists of Russia's aggressive policy and criminal actions against the Ukrainian people.

For the past 10 years, in his speeches, prints and publications, he has persistently denied the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state and incited an armed takeover by Russian troops.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Dugin was one of the first to publicly support the occupation groups of the aggressor country and justify their war crimes against Ukraine. The attacker openly promoted the ideas of mass physical destruction of Ukrainians, as well as the civilian infrastructure of our state.



The linguistic and linguistic expertise initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of the criminal activity of a Russian citizen Dugin.



Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ h. 2 Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

▪️ part 2. st. 442 (genocide).



Since the attacker is hiding from justice in Russia, the SBU is taking comprehensive measures to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.