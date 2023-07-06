SBU reported new suspicion to Shariy

15:09 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU exposed new facts of information and subversive activities of the pro-Kremlin blogger Anatoly Shariy, which he carried out on the instructions of the Russian special services

This was reported by the press service of the SBU on Thursday, July 6.

“It has been established that the propagandist took part in the preparation and distribution of staged videos, where the Rashists interrogate Ukrainian prisoners,” the report says.

According to the SBU, Shariy personally suggested to the FSB how to properly film an interrogation and what questions to ask prisoners of war.. And after filming, he edited the video, cutting out moments that were unfavorable for the Russians.



The Russian Federation then used the "mounted" stories to artificially discredit the military-political leadership of Ukraine, including in the international arena.

“According to the investigation, Shariy was involved in tacit cooperation by a personnel officer of the 5th service of the FSB Kosenko M.Yu.. An accomplice in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol helped the blogger to communicate with the Russian special services,” the SBU noted.

We are talking about the ex-head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Vinnytsia region Anton Shevtsov, who at the beginning of 2023 was already suspected of high treason.



It is documented that it was from him that Shariy received a video with interrogations of two captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After "mounting" the files, they were "coordinated" with a representative of the Russian special service.



Then Shariy "supplemented" the story with his own comments, posted it on his Internet platforms and reported to his curators by sending a link to the publications.

“However, Shariy himself, in conversations with an accomplice, admits that, despite the installation, it was not possible to hide the poor condition of the prisoners. And the relatives of the Ukrainian defenders, who responded to the videos published on social networks, asked not to film or torture their relatives,” the SBU reported. .

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators informed Shariy about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art.. 28 and part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law, by prior agreement by a group of persons).



Both defendants are fugitives. They face life imprisonment.



The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in the Vinnytsia region under the procedural leadership of the regional prosecutor's office.



In February 2021, the SBU reported the suspicion to Shariy under Part 1 of Art. 111 (high treason) and h. 1. Art. 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other characteristics) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.