SBU: Russian tycoon supplied the Russian Federation with Ukrainian raw materials for missiles

12:41 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU declared suspicion to the Russian tycoon who supplied Ukrainian raw materials to the Russian Federation for the production of Kalibr missiles. The Security Service has collected convincing evidence of the involvement of Mikhail Shelkov, who was subjected to sanctions, to secret supplies of Ukrainian raw materials to the country of the aggressor.



To carry out these transactions, the Russian entrepreneur used Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant LLC in the Dnepropetrovsk region, which was under his control.



The Ukrainian company has unique minerals necessary for the production of high-quality titanium.



It was these components that Shelkov supplied to Russia on orders from Russian military-industrial enterprises, such as manufacturers of Kalibr missiles, MiG-35 and SU-35 fighters, and Ka-52 helicopters.



According to information from the SBU, in early February of this year, the Demurinsky mining and processing plant was transferred to the state ownership of Ukraine.



According to the investigation, Shelkov secretly became the beneficial owner of the Ukrainian company even before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.



He actually managed the enterprise through the Russian company-monopolist for the production of titanium - PJSC "Corporation VSMPO-AVISMA". He carried out this activity together with the adviser to the general director of this company.



The investigation established that VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation PJSC is part of the structure of the largest arms manufacturers for the Russian occupation groups that are conducting military operations against Ukraine.



After February 24, 2022, Shelkov wanted to hide his connection to industrial assets in Ukraine in order to avoid sanctions.



To do this, he tried to transfer the formal management of the Ukrainian mining enterprise to a controlled commercial structure in the Dnipropetrovsk region.



However, employees of the Security Service revealed the deal, blocked it in a timely manner and initiated the transfer of 100% of Russian property to the income of Ukraine.



On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service notified Shelkov and his accomplice Fedoseev of suspicion in accordance with Article 110-2 of part 3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of a territory or state borders of Ukraine).



Since both defendants are on the territory of Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring them to justice for crimes against the state of Ukraine.