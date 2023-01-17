The SBU exposed the military of the Russian Federation involved in the strike on the Dnieper

17:33 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified Russian war criminals involved in a rocket attack on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14. This was reported by the SBU on Monday, January 16.

"Each war crime of the Russians has a specific perpetrator. The Security Service will establish and publish the data of all by name - so that not a single killer escapes punishment. Let each of those who press "start", who are involved in such crimes, then every minute expect retribution," said the head of the SBU, Vasily Malyuk.



It was established that several dozens of servicemen of the Russian Federation were involved in the commission of this crime, including:

Commander of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment (military unit 33310), Colonel Timoshin Oleg Evgenievich, 06/21/1971;

commander of the aviation detachment of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment, Major Ivanenko Alexei Sergeevich, 02/08/1987;

chief of staff of the aviation squadron of the aviation group Dmitry Golenkov, 09/01/1978;

navigator of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment Grigoriev Denis Anatolyevich, 06/07/1982;

navigator of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment Nazyrov Dinar, 07/03/1985;

aviation weapons engineer of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment Potseluev Evgeny, 06/16/1980.

Experts examined the scene of the tragedy and preliminary confirmed the type of Russian cruise missile X-22, which the enemy hit on a residential building.

"After the relevant examinations are carried out, the attackers will be informed of the suspicion of committing a particularly serious crime against Ukraine.. Urgent investigative and operational actions continue to bring all the perpetrators to justice," the SBU added.

According to the latest data, as a result of a Russian missile attack on the Dnieper, 40 people were killed, another 75 people were injured.. In a residential building, 72 apartments were completely destroyed, another 236 were destroyed so that it would be impossible to restore them.. 25 cars destroyed.