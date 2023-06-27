SBU exposes collaborator who cut off electricity to civilians

17:46 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The special services of Ukraine detained on the territory of Liman the "chief engineer of rosenergo", responsible for turning off the power supply to the civilian population and channeling energy in favor of the invaders.



This collaborator was exposed by the Security Service as a result of operational activities in the liberated territories of the Donetsk region.



The treacherous actions were committed by the former master of electrical networks in Liman. During the temporary capture of the city, he supported the Russian invaders and offered his help in the war against Ukraine.



As a result of his involvement in the aggressively minded "regional power supply company of the Russian Federation", he was appointed "Chief Engineer". In this position, he cut off the power supply for the local population and redistributed energy to the needs of the invaders.



Among his atrocities was the organization of energy supply to the occupying administration of Liman, as well as the formation of local "militia departments of the DPR" and "military commandant's office" of the Russian Federation with constant energy consumption.



Moreover, this collaborator provided continuous power supply to the buildings that housed regular Russian troops, while leaving the homes of local residents without electricity.



He also recorded video comments in support of the occupation regime and distributed them through pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.



After the release of Liman, the criminal tried to escape, hoping to avoid prosecution.



However, the Security Service, thanks to its prompt actions, revealed his whereabouts and detained him.



He was charged in accordance with articles 27 part 5 and 111-1 part 4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration activity). The court decided to keep the perpetrator in custody. He faces a long prison term for his crimes.