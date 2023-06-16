SBU exposes FSB informant in Dnepropetrovsk region

10:38 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a resident of Krivoy Rog who worked for the FSB. The attacker collected intelligence for the occupiers about the locations and routes of movement of the Defense Forces in Krivoy Rog and recorded the consequences of Russian air strikes on the city.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

The invaders used the data transmitted by the woman via Telegram to correct repeated and prepare new air attacks on Krivoy Rog.



A woman at the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Russia supported the aggressor and repeatedly spoke out about this among those around her. Thus, she came to the attention of the FSB, which subsequently remotely involved her in tacit cooperation against Ukraine.



In order to carry out hostile tasks, the figurant independently traveled around the streets of the city and carried out covert photo and video recording of Ukrainian objects.



SBU investigators informed her of suspicion.



The perpetrator is in custody. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. She faces up to 12 years in prison.





