SBU: Scheme of extortion of Ukrainian exporters of agricultural products revealed

12:54 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service revealed the actions of officials who collected "deductions" from representatives of domestic companies involved in the export of Ukrainian grain.



This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



Employees of the Main Directorate of the State Food and Consumer Service in the Odessa region and the Odessa Regional Phytosanitary Laboratory, who were involved in the organization of transactions, participated in the criminal scheme.



The monthly income of the organizers of this scheme reached 1 million dollars.



Officials provided entrepreneurs with guarantees for the smooth execution of laboratory tests and certificates of conformity of agricultural products. It is these permits that are the key to the sale of grain products abroad.



The leaders of affiliated private companies also participated in the activities of the criminal group, which carried out documentary escort of cargo.



It was found that grain traders had to pay bribes in cash or transfer the amounts to bank accounts controlled by officials.



Employees of the SBU recorded several facts of receiving bribes by officials.

As a result of complex operational measures, the former head of the Phytosanitary Security Department of the regional department of the State Food and Consumer Service, the deputy head and inspectors of the Odessa Regional Phytosanitary Laboratory, as well as three heads of controlled firms, were detained.



The suspects were charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

part 5 of article 27 and part 3 of article 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);

part 3 of article 368-3 (bribery of an official of a legal entity of private law, regardless of the organizational and legal form).

At the moment, four suspects have been assigned preventive measures in the form of detention with the possibility of making bail in the amount of 5 million hryvnias each.. Two more suspects were placed under 24-hour house arrest.. The investigation continues to clarify all the circumstances of the crime.



Joint actions of the SBU and the National Police were carried out under the procedural leadership of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.