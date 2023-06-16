SBU uncovers Russian spy network in Ukraine

11:47 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service has detained a group of Russian agents spying on "decision centers" in three Ukrainian regions.



The SBU conducted a large-scale special operation, as a result of which three members of the intelligence network were detained and the identity of their Russian curator was revealed.



In accordance with the assignment of the FSB of the Russian Federation, the attackers collected intelligence about the locations, weapons and personnel of the Defense Forces in the central and southern parts of Ukraine.



For each task, agents received a reward of up to $550 on their personal cards, and the amount depended on the urgency and quality of the work performed.. They maintained communication with the Russian special services through instant messengers.

One of the detainees in the Vinnitsa region tried to determine the coordinates of the Headquarters of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and units of the National Guard.



He carried out photo and video filming of Ukrainian objects and the surrounding area from the windows of shops and other buildings next to them.



In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an FSB agent with the call sign "Thunder" was exposed, who created schemes for defensive lines on the territory of Krivoy Rog and determined the storage locations for equipment and ammunition in the city.



He presented himself as unemployed and, as part of his "legend", periodically took part-time jobs near or on the territory of critical facilities.. His task was also to obtain evacuation plans and building plans for local units of the Defense Forces, including the SBU.



The SBU detained a member of the Russian intelligence network who was engaged in obtaining passwords for moving around the city during the curfew and for passing through checkpoints. To obtain this information, he used his acquaintances among the Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers in a covert manner.



In addition, the agent had the task of determining the GPS coordinates of military installations in the region of the regional center, traveling around the area and making special marks on electronic maps.



SBU investigators suspected the detainee of high treason. The traitors are currently in custody and face life imprisonment for their criminal actions.