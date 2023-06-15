SBU uncovers Russian sabotage attempt at railway facility in Donetsk region

12:33 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On May 25, the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced a successful operation, as a result of which an agent of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) was detained.



According to the investigation, the agent planned to blow up a section of track in the Avdiivka direction and was detained during a multi-stage special operation at a railway facility in the Donetsk region. The offender had to take the explosives from a previously prepared cache and install them discreetly next to the rolling stock.



It is noted that the employee of the railway station from the city of Ukrainsk, whom the FSB attracted to cooperation, became an accomplice of the Russian agent..



The man came to the attention of the Russian special services as an active user of banned social networks, expressing support for the rashists.



The informer connecting the person involved with the FSB turned out to be a medical worker of the Russian occupational group "Sparta", located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.



The man gave the invaders information about the locations of the Ukrainian military and the coordinates of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka direction.



As a result of the received data, the Russian agent was instructed to carry out sabotage at the railway facility.. During the arrest, a mobile phone with evidence of his intelligence and subversive activities in relation to Ukraine was confiscated from the criminal.



The detainee became a suspect in high treason committed under martial law, under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Currently, the attacker is in custody, and he faces life imprisonment.