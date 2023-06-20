SBU uncovered illegal transfer of information by a Kyiv IT company to Russia

13:14 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Employees of the SBU uncovered the activities of a Kyiv information technology company that tried to illegally transfer information to Russian structures from electronic systems of operational-military activity in the front-line territories.



This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



Based on the results of the investigation, it was established that the possibility of leakage existed through the electronic document management system. Security officials informed him of suspicion under Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance to the activities of a terrorist organization, part 1).



Also, under the same article, the criminal actions of five of his accomplices from the temporarily occupied Donetsk are recognized as a criminal offense.. The issue of bringing them to criminal responsibility is currently being considered.



Attackers face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.



Complex operations were conducted under the direction of the Attorney General's Office.