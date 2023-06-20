SBU uncovered collaborator in front-line areas of Donetsk region

13:10 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine revealed another collaborator during counter-sabotage activities in the front-line areas of the Donetsk region.



This became known according to the press service of the SBU, published on June 20.



The attacker transmitted to the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation information about the location and direction of movement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in counterattack operations in the Bakhmut area. Of particular interest to the enemy were the coordinates of combat positions and the routes of movement of the Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The traitor also passed on to the Russian special services information about the location of warehouses with fuel and lubricants and the number of military columns of the Defense Forces passing through Ukrainian checkpoints.



The whistleblower used a fictitious name to transmit data to Russian intelligence services via instant messengers. He also regularly deleted his correspondence with the Russian FSB.



Intelligence information was important for the occupiers to plan their actions aimed at deterring counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the eastern front, including accurate artillery shelling.



SBU officers detained a Russian informant who was trying to disrupt the counterattacks of the 3rd assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bakhmut.



The detention of the enemy occurred during the transfer of information to the invader, when trying to "hot".



According to the investigation, the person involved in the case is a resident of Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. In early June of this year, he was involved in illegal activities by the Russian special services. He came to the attention of the security services due to repeated anti-Ukrainian comments under fake news on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.



The detainee was charged with collaborative activities. He is in custody and can be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.