SBU uncovered an informant who worked for the enemy side in the Sumy region

12:39 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As part of counter-sabotage operations in the Sumy region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) uncovered another informant who worked for the enemy side.



A resident of the city of Hlukhiv was uncovered, who transmitted information to the Federal Security Service (FSB) about the location and strength of the Ukrainian armed forces involved in the defense of the northern borders of the country.



She also provided data on the aftermath of Russian shelling, especially the coordinates of destroyed local infrastructure.



This information was necessary for the invaders to plan new attacks and correct repeated attacks using artillery, mortars and kamikaze drones.



Counterintelligence officers of the SBU detained the informer at the time of the transfer of intelligence data to the Russian special service.



The investigation revealed that she maintained contact with the occupiers through her relative, a citizen of the Russian Federation who lives in Russia and has a long experience of cooperation with the FSB.



During a search at the place of residence of the detainee, computer equipment and mobile phones were found, which she used to photograph Ukrainian objects and transfer the information received to Russia.



Currently, the SBU investigators have familiarized the informant with the charges.



The court made a decision on detention. For her crime, she faces up to 8 years in prison.



Complex operations were carried out by SBU officers in the Sumy region with the active assistance of the regional prosecutor's office.