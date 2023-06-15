SBU uncovered a Russian informant involved in spying on the Armed Forces of Ukraine

11:06 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

During counter-sabotage activities in the regions of Mykolaiv region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) uncovered a Russian informant who was engaged in espionage against the positions of the Defense Forces.



The press service of the department reports this incident. It is clarified that the attacker turned out to be a resident of the regional center, who was attracted by the special service of the Russian Federation to tacit cooperation at the beginning of this year.



Suspicion fell on him because of his destructive activity in one of the pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, where he expressed anti-Ukrainian views.



At the direction of the aggressor, this person independently carried out illegal collection of information, bypassing the territory of the city and its environs, and covertly recorded the objects of the Defense Forces using the camera of his phone.



He was especially interested in the whereabouts of the Ukrainian defenders, the number of their personnel, as well as the available weapons. In addition, he collected the coordinates of key transport communications, their workload and possible movements of ammunition convoys..



This intelligence information was required by the invaders to correct air strikes on Ukrainian targets.



The traitor was detained during the performance of an enemy mission. During the search, he was found to have computer equipment and electronic storage media, which he used to store and transmit intelligence data to Russian special services.



The detainee was charged and is currently in custody.. For his activities, he faces up to 12 years in prison.