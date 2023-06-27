SBU revealed the facts of corruption: theft of 7 million hryvnia for hospitals in Odessa

15:34 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered facts of corruption associated with an official from the Odessa Regional State Administration, who stole over 7 million hryvnia intended for the construction of village hospitals.



Information about this came from the press service of the SBU.

"The criminals embezzled almost 7.5 million hryvnias of state funds and interrupted the construction of six dispensaries in remote villages of the region. A high-ranking official, who is the head of the office of the chairman of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, is responsible for organizing this fraud. In illegal actions, he involved a capital construction company controlled by his acquaintance - an adviser to the mayor of Vyshnevoy, located in the Kyiv region," the official statement says.



According to the report, it was this enterprise, with the support of an Odessa official, that won the tender for the construction of medical facilities in the southern region in 2020.

"In accordance with the concluded contract, the contractors were to build 6 new outpatient clinics in the villages of the Odessa region. For this project, the company received an advance payment of UAH 16.9 million from the state budget.. However, according to the investigation, the participants in the transaction embezzled almost half of this amount, leaving the medical facilities half-finished," the SBU said.



The organizers of the scheme deliberately overestimated the cost and volume of work performed, presented false information in the reporting documentation, and, in order to carry out financial fraud, attracted two more officials from the Odessa Regional State Administration.

"The construction and technical expertise carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the fact of construction in progress and theft of funds. In addition, the experts found that the foundation of these facilities does not meet the established requirements and poses a danger. During searches at the place of residence of the persons involved, documents and other material evidence of illegal activity were found.



The chief of staff of the chairman of the Odessa Regional State Administration, two former heads of departments of state institutions, an adviser to the mayor Vyshnevoy, a director and another official of a construction company were charged under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. If found guilty, they face up to 12 years in prison.