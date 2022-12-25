SBU conducts searches of the UOC-MP in 9 regions of Ukraine

11:21 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine carry out counterintelligence activities at the facilities of the UOC (MP) in the Transcarpathian, Chernivtsi, Rivne, Volyn, Nikolaev, Sumy, Lvov, Zhytomyr and Kherson regions. This was reported on the website of the special services on Wednesday, December 14.



In particular, we are talking about the following objects:

Cathedral of the Holy Exaltation Cathedral (Uzhgorod);

Holy Intercession Church (g. Uzhhorod);

St. John the Theologian Khreshchatitsky Monastery (Chernivtsi region);

Holy Dormition Monastery (Chernivtsi region);

Holy Dormition Monastery (Rivne region);

Convent in honor of the Iberian Icon of the Mother of God of the Yuzefin tract (Sarnensky district);

Svyatogorsky Assumption Zimnensky stauropegial convent (Zimne village, Vladimirsky district);

Monastery of Saints Equal-to-the-Apostles Constantine and Helena (village Konstantinovka, Mykolaiv region);

Holy Spirit Cathedral (g. Romny);

Archdeacon-Stefanovskaya Church (Romny);

Holy Trinity Church (Lviv);

Church of the Monk Amphilochius of Pochaev. Mostiska);

Church of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God (Borislav);

Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ (Korosten);

Holy Transfiguration Cathedral (g. Ovruch);

Ovruchsko-Korostensky diocese (Ovruch city);

Saint Basil's Cathedral (Ovruch);

Saint Vasilovsky Convent (city. Ovruch);

Church of the Icon of Kazan (Chernobaevka).

It is indicated that the events are carried out jointly with the National Police and the National Guard as part of the systematic work of the SBU to counter the subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine.

“Given the armed aggression of Russia, these measures are being taken, among other things, to exclude the use of religious communities as a cell of the “Russian world” and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts,” the report says.

With the direct participation of representatives of the church, law enforcement officers conduct an inspection of the territory and premises (including a hotel type) to identify persons involved in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine and items prohibited for circulation.



The SBU assured that all actions are carried out within the limits of the current legislation.