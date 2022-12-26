17:20 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service conducted searches at the home of Yevgeny Muraev, leader of the banned pro-Russian Nashi party, on suspicion of

high treason. Checks were held at the places of residence and offices of the ex-people's deputy, as well as with his relatives and associates.

The department reported that as a result of investigative and operational actions, law enforcement officers seized cash, including in Russian rubles, weapons, computer equipment and mobile phones, as well as other materials.

The SBU noted that Muraev is hiding from justice abroad.

"Despite this, the SBU initiated an independent examination of the statements of the politician. Their conclusions testify to the presence in these actions of signs of a crime under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason). Namely, in the context of harming the information security of Ukraine," the message reads.

The SBU also added that according to the materials of the investigators, narratives of Russian information propaganda were repeatedly disseminated on the air of the NASH TV channel controlled by Muraev. Because of this, as well as because of inciting ethnic and religious hatred, penalties were imposed on the TV channel.

"Currently, all seized materials have been submitted for examination. Based on their results, further procedural actions will be taken.. The events were carried out by the investigative departments of the SBU in Kiev and the Kiev region," the SBU added.

Who is Muraev

Evgeny Muraev is 45 years old. He is a deputy of the Kharkiv Regional Council of two convocations, a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VII and VIII convocations from the "Opposition Bloc", since June 3, 2016 non-factional. Owner of Nash TV channel. Muraev is the former head of the political council of the "For Life" party (now "OPZZH" - ed.), later - the head of the "Nashi" party (both parties are focused on "rapprochement" between Ukraine and Russia).



On January 23, the British Foreign Office said that Russia was seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, with former MP Evgeny Muraeva as a potential candidate.. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry advised Britain to "stop provocative activities."



The Office of the President then stated that the information released by the British Foreign Office indicates that Ukraine's Western partners "began to call a spade a spade harshly and expose certain" friends of the Russian Federation ".



Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov said that the information released by British intelligence is not news, and the relevant Ukrainian services have all the necessary information about potential agents of the Russian Federation.