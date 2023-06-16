SBU stopped 10 schemes for evading conscription for military service

17:45 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service stopped 10 more schemes of draft evasion for military service, having found numerous frauds and abuses.



According to the press service of the SBU, the organizers of these transactions offered citizens various ways to avoid mobilization and travel abroad illegally, often demanding significant amounts of money.



In one case, in Kiev , two men were detained who offered false documents about "poor health" to avoid being drafted. In the Kirovograd region, the leadership of OAO Kirovogradgaz was exposed, where officials fictitiously employed conscripted citizens for a certain fee and received salaries for the duration of mobilization.



In Dnipro, SBU cyber specialists detained the head of a charitable organization who illegally registered conscripts as volunteers so that they could leave the country.



Other cases include the detention of the chairman of the Zaporozhye district commission of medical and social expertise, which fictitiously established disability groups for illegal travel abroad, as well as the elimination of three channels of illegal border crossing in Transcarpathia.



In Nikolaev, an official of the military law enforcement service was detained, who helped to obtain false health certificates, and in Vinnitsa, a carrier is suspected of entering false information into the Shlyakh system.