SBU warns about the preparation of new IPSO by Russian special services

10:33 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian special services are preparing new provocations against representatives of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine. The SBU discovered such data in the course of counterintelligence activities.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



In particular, according to operational data, employees of the 5th service of the FSB of the Russian Federation are planning a series of IPSOs, which should be based on disinformation about the alleged Russian citizenship of Ukrainian government officials, the leadership of the Defense and Security Forces and their families, as well as other officials.

"Credibility" and the evidence base of fakes, among other things, should provide:

▪️ the entry of the FSB into the state registers of the Russian Federation of records that supposedly should confirm the version of the enemy special services;

▪️ forging documents of Ukrainian government officials and representatives of the Defense Forces.



According to operational data, the start of the implementation of the enemy IPSO in the Ukrainian information field is scheduled for the near future.