SBU prevented more than a hundred dodgers from escaping abroad

The initiators of illegal traffic offered potential conscripts to leave the country under the guise of volunteers or try to bypass checkpoints. This was announced on December 21 by the press service of the department.



The cost of such services ranged from four thousand dollars. The amount depended on the region of residence and the urgency of the departure.



It is noted that during complex events in the Kyiv region, a local resident was exposed, who “registered” her clients as representatives of a local charitable organization. Then she entered false information into the Shlyakh system. To do this, she used her own connections, including among representatives of the deputy corps of one of the district councils of the Kyiv region.



According to the SBU, the organizer of the criminal scheme was informed of suspicion. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.



In addition, another scheme of illegal migration was revealed in the Odessa region, in the organization of which an international criminal group is involved.



It is reported that the perpetrators secretly transported people of military age to the European Union outside the established checkpoints.. They provided customers with a detailed plan for moving through natural landscapes and local infrastructure.



Another channel of illegal exit to the EU passed through Moldova.



To search for "clients", its organizers used a specially created telegram channel. In the future, the attackers planned to take the evaders abroad in their own car.