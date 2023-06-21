The SBU has published a list of political forces and public organizations of the Russian Federation that threaten the state security of Ukraine

15:44 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published a list of political parties and public organizations from Russia that express support for military operations against Ukraine and pose a threat to the state security of the country.

This list includes 5 political parties and 8 public associations from the aggressor country.

It has been established that the goals of these organizations and the calls of their leaders are aimed at approving Russian armed aggression and destroying Ukrainian statehood and citizens of our country.



The list included:

1. political party "United Russia";

2. political party "Fair Russia - patriots - for the truth";

3. political party "Liberal Democratic Party of Russia";

4. political party "New people";

5. political party "Communist Party of the Russian Federation";

6. public organization "Young Guard of United Russia";

7. Volunteer youth public movement "Volunteer company of military brotherhood";

8. children's and youth military-patriotic public movement "Yunarmiya";

9. public-state movement of children and youth "Movement of the first";

10. public organization "Russian Union of Youth";

11. public movement "All-Russian People's Front";

12. charitable foundation "Good and Deed";

13. Public organization "Russian Association for the Protection of Religious Freedom".



Now any socio-political or economic activity of these parties and associations of Russia on the territory of Ukraine is prohibited.



In addition, Ukrainian parties, social movements and foundations are prohibited from cooperating with the above Russian organizations.



The Security Service continues comprehensive measures to expose and publicize pro-Kremlin structures that pose a threat to the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.