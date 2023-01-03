10:24 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU announced the first suspicions for the shelling of civilian objects in Ukraine: evidence was collected on the Russian general and admiral of the Russian fleet.

This was reported in the press service of the department.

"SBU investigators have collected a high-quality evidence base on two representatives of the high command of the Russian Federation who are responsible for the shelling of civilian objects in Ukraine. One of them is the commander of the long-range aviation of the aerospace forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel General Sergei Kobylash. And the other is the former commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Admiral Igor Osipov," the message says.

Both of them were informed of suspicions under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:



▪️ h. 2 tbsp. 437 (planning, preparation, initiation and conduct of an aggressive war);

▪️ part 3 art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).



These are the first suspicions that Ukraine announces precisely for the shelling of civilian objects in Ukraine.



The maximum sanction of the articles provides for a sentence of life imprisonment.



So, during the investigation, SBU investigators found that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Sergei Kobylash has been following the instructions of the top military-political leadership of Russia to destroy Ukrainian cities.



It is on his orders that the Russian invaders carry out massive missile attacks on residential buildings, hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities in different regions of Ukraine.



To carry out air attacks, the enemy uses Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers, as well as Tu-22M3 long-range bomber bombers armed with Kh-555, Kh-101, Kh-55 and Kh-22 cruise missiles.



As for Igor Osipov, according to the investigation, from February 24 to August 10, 2022, the official gave orders for systematic missile strikes from the Black Sea on Ukrainian densely populated areas.



Enemy attacks were carried out by high-precision 3M14-Caliber guided cruise missiles from Russian warships.



The pre-trial investigation continues.